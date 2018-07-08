Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Japan floods: Military airlift people to safety from flood waters
Parts of western Japan hit by deadly floods and landslides face unprecedented danger, officials warn, with more downpours expected.
Scores of people have died, while about 1.5 million people have been ordered to leave their homes and three million more advised to do so.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the rescue effort is a "race against the clock".
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44755907/japan-floods-military-airlift-people-to-safety-from-flood-watersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window