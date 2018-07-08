Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave: Cheers as first boys' rescue confirmed
The some of the boys trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks have been rescued.
A number of ambulances and a helicopter have been seen leaving the cave.
Rescuers decided to go ahead with the hazardous operation on Sunday because of fears of rising waters.
-
08 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window