Video
Cave rescue: Locals wait and hope
Cave divers in Thailand are continuing in their effort to rescue eight boys and their football coach from a vast flooded cave system.
The mood is tense in Mae Sai, the closest town to the caves, as people wait for any further news of the boys' safety.
Produced by Watchiranont Thongtep and Mohamed Madi.
09 Jul 2018
