Cave rescue: Locals wait and hope
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Cave rescue: Locals wait and hope

Cave divers in Thailand are continuing in their effort to rescue eight boys and their football coach from a vast flooded cave system.

The mood is tense in Mae Sai, the closest town to the caves, as people wait for any further news of the boys' safety.

Produced by Watchiranont Thongtep and Mohamed Madi.

  • 09 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Wife and father mourn 'hero' Thai diver