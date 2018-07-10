Japan recovers from floods after rainfall

Media player
Japan floods: 141 killed after rainfall and landslides
Japan is assessing the damage caused by floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain.
At least 141 people are now known to have died in the west of the country, the government says, with dozens still missing.
It is the highest death toll caused by rainfall that Japan has seen in more than three decades.
10 Jul 2018
