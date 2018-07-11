Teacher proud of Thai boys' English
Cave rescue: ‘You never know when you’ll need English’

Students at Maesai Prasitsart School, which several of the Thai cave boys attend, are looking forward to their return and celebrating the boys’ use of English when they spoke to divers who found them.

Video by Tessa Wong.

