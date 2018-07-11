Thai rescue diver might have 'a few beers'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thailand cave rescue: Diver from UK says outcome is 'wonderful'
A diver from Essex who helped alongside the successful cave rescue in Thailand has welcomed the "wonderful" news.
Tim Ashton was called to assist the British diving team in a three-day mission to save 12 boys and their coach from the Tham Luang cave.
-
11 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44790864/thailand-cave-rescue-diver-from-uk-says-outcome-is-wonderfulRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window