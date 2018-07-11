Thai rescue diver might have 'a few beers'
Thailand cave rescue: Diver from UK says outcome is 'wonderful'

A diver from Essex who helped alongside the successful cave rescue in Thailand has welcomed the "wonderful" news.

Tim Ashton was called to assist the British diving team in a three-day mission to save 12 boys and their coach from the Tham Luang cave.

