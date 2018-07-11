First pictures of cave rescue Thai boys
Cave rescue: First pictures of Thai boys in hospital

Video footage has emerged of a group of Thai footballers recovered from a huge cave complex in a dramatic rescue operation.

The boys were shown recovering in hospital, where they gave peace signs, as people watched from an adjoining room.

Pictures courtesy of the Thai government public relations department.

