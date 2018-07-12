Media player
Plastic waste: Saving the planet, one lunchbox at a time
Sri Lanka, like most countries around the world, has a problem with producing huge amounts of plastic waste.
On a daily basis, many Sri Lankans use polythene 'lunch sheets' to wrap and transport their meals - and then throw the plastic away.
But now a 17-year-old school girl, Tharushi Widushika Rajapaksa, has invented the 'alternative lunch pack', which is reusable and biodegradable - and as a result, could help save the planet. (Reporter: Suneth Perera, BBC Sinhala)
12 Jul 2018
