Time lapse: Huge squirrel in Almaty

A 40ft (12m) squirrel is causing controversy after popping up in Kazakhstan's city of Almaty.

The rodent - part of an art project for a festival commissioned by city authorities - cost 23 million Kazakh tenge ($67,000; £51,000) to create.

But local residents say the funds could have been better spent.

Video courtesy of Mayra Izmailova - FUNK Creative Agency.