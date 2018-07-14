Media player
First video messages from rescued Thai boys
The 12 Thai boys rescued after spending 17 days in a cave system have shared their first video messages.
As well as updating people on their health and sending thanks, the boys had something else on their mind.
14 Jul 2018
