Saying sorry to a Thai cave spirit
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave rescue: Saying sorry to cave spirit Nang Norn

As the rescued Thai boys recover from their ordeal in the Tham Luang cave, members of their community are seeking forgiveness from the cave's spirit, Nang Norn.

Video by Tessa Wong.

  • 18 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Paper cranes of hope for Thai cave rescue