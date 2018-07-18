Saying sorry to a Thai cave spirit

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thai cave rescue: Saying sorry to cave spirit Nang Norn
As the rescued Thai boys recover from their ordeal in the Tham Luang cave, members of their community are seeking forgiveness from the cave's spirit, Nang Norn.
Video by Tessa Wong.
-
18 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44863638/thai-cave-rescue-saying-sorry-to-cave-spirit-nang-nornRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window