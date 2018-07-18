'Deep state' influence on Pakistan election?

Video

Pakistan goes to the polls in a few days to elect a new government. But accusations are flying inside the country of military meddling, intimidation of critical media voices, and tacit support for so-called friendly politicians.

HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur spoke to Hameed Haroon, CEO of the Dawn media group, who alleged the security services and the establishment have a "preferred face of Pakistan".

You can see the interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).