Dawn boss: 'Deep state' influence on Pakistan election
Pakistan goes to the polls in a few days to elect a new government. But accusations are flying inside the country of military meddling, intimidation of critical media voices, and tacit support for so-called friendly politicians.
HARDtalk’s Stephen Sackur spoke to Hameed Haroon, CEO of the Dawn media group, who alleged the security services and the establishment have a "preferred face of Pakistan".
You can see the interview in full on BBCiPlayer (UK only).
18 Jul 2018
