Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 600 greyhounds left behind in Macau
Macau’s controversial greyhound racetrack, the Canidrome Club, is shutting down, leaving behind 600 dogs.
City officials say they will take care of the greyhounds, but their ultimate fate remains uncertain.
Video by Martin Yip of BBC Chinese, and Tessa Wong.
-
21 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window