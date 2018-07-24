Media player
Laos villagers rescued after dam collapse
Hundreds of people are missing and thousands have been made homeless after a dam collapsed in south-east Laos, sending flash floods though six villages.
The dam, which was under construction, collapsed on Monday evening following heavy rain.
Footage from Attapeu Today showed boats bringing villagers to safety.
