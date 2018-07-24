Thai boys shave their heads to be monks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Thai cave boys shave their heads to become novice Buddhist monks

Most of the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a flooded cave have temporarily joined a Buddhist monastery - a tradition for Thai males who experience adversity.

The boys have become novices, while their coach is also receiving monk's orders.

  • 24 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Diver describes finding boys in cave