Thai boys shave their heads to be monks

Thai cave boys shave their heads to become novice Buddhist monks
Most of the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a flooded cave have temporarily joined a Buddhist monastery - a tradition for Thai males who experience adversity.
The boys have become novices, while their coach is also receiving monk's orders.
24 Jul 2018
