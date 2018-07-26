Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Pakistan election: Five things to know about Imran Khan
Early election results suggest the ex-cricketer is on course to become Pakistan's prime minister.
-
26 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-44966301/pakistan-election-five-things-to-know-about-imran-khanRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window