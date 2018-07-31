The flooded villagers who refuse to move on
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The flooded Cambodian villagers who refuse to move on

Thousands of people in Northeast Cambodia have been displaced because of the controversial Lower Sesan 2 dam project, part of China's One Belt, One Road global initiative.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have voiced concerns, but local officials insist their fears are unfounded.

The remote areas affected had been inaccessible to foreign media, but a BBC team managed to speak to the villagers holding out in their flooded villages.

  • 31 Jul 2018
Go to next video: What is China's One Belt, One Road?