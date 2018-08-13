Media player
On the ground with UK and US troops in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Theresa May has announced that 440 more British troops will join the Nato mission in Afghanistan.
Here's what Britain's role in Afghanistan looks like.
13 Aug 2018
