Laos dam: Questions over real death toll
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Laos dam collapse: Questions over real death toll

A BBC team has gained access to the worst affected areas in Laos following a ban on foreign journalists.

The $1.2bn dam collapsed after heavy rain fall during the monsoon. The secretive communist government of Laos is being accused of hiding the real damage from the rest of the world by local people and aid agencies.

  • 27 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Laos villagers stranded on rooftops