Meet the girls who dream of being Gurkhas
Gurkha women: 'It's my turn to prove myself'

For the first time in their history, Gurkhas will accept women within their ranks from 2020.

Two 18-year-olds, Roshni and Alisha, are already preparing for their recruitment cycle.

  • 30 Jul 2018
