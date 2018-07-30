Hikers' shock as Lombok earthquake strikes
Lombok earthquake: Mount Rinjani hikers record aftermath

Hundreds of mostly foreign hikers were climbing Mount Rinjani on the Indonesian island of Lombok when the earthquake struck.

The 6.4 magnitude tremor triggered landslides that cut off escape routes.

Some of the hikers filmed the quake's aftermath.

