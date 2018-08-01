Media player
Rescued climber faced 'constant avalanches' on Pakistan mountain
Alexander Gukov says he faced constant avalanches as he waited for rescuers on a Pakistani mountain.
The Russian climber hallucinated that he was back at home, and decided that if he survived, he would marry his partner.
Interview by BBC Urdu's Abdullah Farooqi.
01 Aug 2018
