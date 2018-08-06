Why Indonesia's capital Jakarta is sinking

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why Jakarta is one of the world's fastest-sinking megacities
Indonesia's capital Jakarta has sunk by up to 4m in places since 1970. But what is causing it?
Animation by Davies Surya
-
06 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-45059721/why-jakarta-is-one-of-the-world-s-fastest-sinking-megacitiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window