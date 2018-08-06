'Expect strong Lombok quake aftershocks'

Media player
Lombok earthquake: Expert warns of strong aftershocks in Indonesia
Indonesian geologist Danny Hilman Natawidjaja warns of strong aftershocks of up to magnitude 6 following the latest earthquake in Lombok island, and explains why the tremor was so deadly.
06 Aug 2018
