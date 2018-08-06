'Expect strong Lombok quake aftershocks'
'Expect strong Lombok quake aftershocks'

Lombok earthquake: Expert warns of strong aftershocks in Indonesia after a magnitude 7 quake hit just a week on from an earlier earthquake.

More than 90 people have been killed in the latest disaster.

