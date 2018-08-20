'Underwater, I'm a normal person'

Video

‘In the water I can do whatever I want,’ Jendi Pangabean said. He lost his left leg when he was 12 years old, but he never gave up.

He is currently one of the fastest para-swimmers in Southeast Asia and won five gold medals at last year's ASEAN Para Games.

Being a Paralympic athlete also made life meaningful for Ni Nengah Widiasih. She won Indonesia’s first and only medal at the Rio Paralympics, and a gold medal at the ASEAN Para Games in 2017.

As both prepared for the Asian Para Games, being held later this year in Indonesia, they told BBC News their stories.