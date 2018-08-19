The man who keeps suing Hong Kong

Media player
Pensioner Kwok Cheuk-kin has taken the Hong Kong government to court more than 30 times over the last decade and has won just one case.
BBC News spoke to the man known as Hong Kong's King of Judicial Review.
19 Aug 2018
