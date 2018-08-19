Would you eat this?

Media player
One ice cream puppy, please
A restaurant in Taiwan is serving ice cream that looks very much like a puppy.
Each dessert takes five hours to make and the restaurant is struggling to meet demand as it's limited to creating 100 per day.
19 Aug 2018
