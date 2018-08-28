From Japanese train station to guest house
Why an ex-railway worker restored a disused station

When he retired from working on the railways, Tatsuhiko Tomioka restored a disused train station and turned it into a guest house.

The BBC Travel Show’s Rajan Datar travels to Nayoro on the Japanese island of Hokkaido to find out more.

