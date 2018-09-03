Journalists speak out on Myanmar sentence

Media player
Reuters journalists protest Myanmar Rohingya sentence
A court in Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison.
It says they violated a state secrets act while investigating violence against the Rohingya minority.
But the journalists and Reuters deny the charges and say they were framed.
03 Sep 2018
