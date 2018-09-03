Journalists speak out on Myanmar sentence
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Reuters journalists protest Myanmar Rohingya sentence

A court in Myanmar has sentenced two Reuters journalists to seven years in prison.

It says they violated a state secrets act while investigating violence against the Rohingya minority.

But the journalists and Reuters deny the charges and say they were framed.

  • 03 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Blanchett: 'Let's not fail Rohingya again'