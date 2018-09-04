Typhoon Jebi batters Japan

Media player
Typhoon Jebi: Japan battered by strongest storm in 25 years
Western Japan is being hit by the most powerful typhoon in a quarter of a century.
The storm has torn roofs off houses, damaged tankers and tens of thousands of people have been left without power.
04 Sep 2018
Share
