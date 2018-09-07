'It's the day when I can remove my mask'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It's the day when I can remove my mask'

Celebrations have continued among Delhi's LGBTQ community, after a court ruling which means gay sex is no longer a crime.

The BBC's Vikas Pandey visited a nightclub in India to speak to some of those hitting the dance floor.

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Celebrations after India's gay sex ruling