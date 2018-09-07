Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'It's the day when I can remove my mask'
Celebrations have continued among Delhi's LGBTQ community, after a court ruling which means gay sex is no longer a crime.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey visited a nightclub in India to speak to some of those hitting the dance floor.
07 Sep 2018
