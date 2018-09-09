North Korea parade shows off military strength
A parade designed to show off North Korea's military strength marked the country's 70th anniversary. Intercontinental ballistic missiles were missing from the display, according to reports. This comes after Korean leader Kim Jong-un's talks with President Trump.

  • 09 Sep 2018
