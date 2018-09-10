'I marched in a North Korea parade'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

North Korea parade: Defector speaks out

Kim Ji-young, who defected in 2013, talks about what it's like to take part in a North Korean military parade.

In the lead-up, she says, North Korea's capital Pyongyang "almost stops working".

  • 10 Sep 2018
Go to next video: What's it like to live in North Korea?