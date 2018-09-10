Media player
Defector: 'I marched in a North Korea parade'
Kim Ji-young, who defected from North Korea in 2012, has revealed what it's like to take part in the country's huge military parades.
About 100,000 people participate in the events. In the lead-up North Korea's capital Pyongyang "almost stops working", says Kim Ji-young.
Some citizens must carry fire during the parade, and must continue walking even if it falls on them.
Kim Ji-young arrived in South Korea in 2013.
10 Sep 2018
