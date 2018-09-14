'Flooding, landslides and storm surges'
Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in the Philippines

BBC Weather's Darren Bett tells us what to expect from Typhoon Mangkhut, the strongest storm of 2018, which has made landfall in the Philippines.

