'Flooding, landslides and storm surges'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Typhoon Mangkhut makes landfall in the Philippines
BBC Weather's Darren Bett tells us what to expect from Typhoon Mangkhut, the strongest storm of 2018, which has made landfall in the Philippines.
-
14 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window