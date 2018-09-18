Relatives wait for news of loved ones
Video

Typhoon Mangkhut: Relatives wait to hear news of miners and family

Families are waiting for rescuers to retrieve bodies buried by a landslide that hit as Typhoon Mangkhut battered the country.

At least 32 people in the mining town of Itogon were crushed.

