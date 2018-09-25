'My face was tattooed when I was eight'

Media player
Taiwan tribal tattoo: 'Held down and marked when I was just eight'
Yayut Ciswas is the last living tribesperson in Taiwan with a traditional full face tattoo.
She tells the BBC's Cindy Sui why tattooing faces was important - and why she wants it to stop.
