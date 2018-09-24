Media player
Maldives election: Celebrations after victory for opposition
Opposition candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has won the Maldives' presidential election in a surprise defeat of President Abdulla Yameen.
Solih said it has been a difficult journey "that has led to a prison cell or years in exile".
Mr Yameen, who has been accused of crushing dissent in the archipelago, admitted defeat, saying he accepted the result.
24 Sep 2018
