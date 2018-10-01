Video

Kyrgyz singer Zere has received death threats in response to a music video where she poses in a bra.

She made the song in order to challenge attitudes towards women in a deeply traditional country.

A central Asian state bordering China, Kyrgyzstan became independent with the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Most of its six million people are Turkic-speaking Muslims.

