Indonesia tsunami wreckage filmed from above
Indonesia earthquake and tsunami: In search of loved ones

People are continuing to comb beaches and rubble for family lost in the devastating tsunami that hit Palu, Indonesia, four days ago.

A lack of heavy lifting equipment is hampering rescuers' attempts to reach people who remain alive in the ruins of collapsed buildings.

Dozens of people are feared to be underneath the rubble of one hotel alone, the Roa-Roa, in the devastated coastal resort.

  • 01 Oct 2018
