Indonesia quake turns ground into liquid

Indonesia tsunami: Moment quake turns ground into liquid
Residents of Palu in Indonesia recount the moment the ground beneath their feet turned into liquid as a deadly earthquake struck their city. The tremor had triggered soil liquefaction, which shifted entire neighbourhoods.
02 Oct 2018
