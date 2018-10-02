'Air traffic controller was guardian angel'

Media player
Indonesia tsunami: Pilot calls air traffic controller his 'guardian angel'
Air traffic controller Anthonius Gunawan Agung, 21, has been called a "national hero" for helping a plane and its passengers avoid the earthquake and tsunami.
As the control tower began to shake and people fled, Mr Agung stayed to make sure the aircraft took off safely.
Mr Agung died awaiting treatment after he jumped from the crumbling tower.
The pilot of the Batik Airways plane, Ricosetta Mafella, believes that Mr Agung saved his life and those of his passengers.
02 Oct 2018
