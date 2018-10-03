'Have you seen this missing tsunami toddler?'

Media player
Indonesia tsunami: 'Have you seen this missing toddler?'
Merrylin is desperately searching for her two-year-old niece Grace, who was swept away by the tsunami in Palu, Indonesia. She approached a BBC team in an aid centre for help.
Interview by Simon Atkinson and Helena Rea.
03 Oct 2018
