'I will die in this forest'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Kerala floods: Tribal chief who refuses to leave the forest

Many members of Chola Naika, the last surviving forest hunter tribe of Kerala, have been moved to relief camps in the aftermath of floods.

But the head of the tribe, Cheriya Velutha, refuses to leave his ancestral home.

  • 15 Oct 2018
Go to next video: 'My daughter was my world'