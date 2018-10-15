'I will die in this forest'
Kerala floods: Tribal chief who refuses to leave his forest home

Many members of Chola Naika, the last surviving forest hunter tribe of Kerala, have been moved to relief camps in the aftermath of floods.

But the head of the tribe, Cheriya Velutha, refuses to leave his ancestral home.

