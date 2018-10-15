Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kerala floods: Tribal chief who refuses to leave his forest home
Many members of Chola Naika, the last surviving forest hunter tribe of Kerala, have been moved to relief camps in the aftermath of floods.
But the head of the tribe, Cheriya Velutha, refuses to leave his ancestral home.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
15 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-45758258/kerala-floods-tribal-chief-who-refuses-to-leave-his-forest-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window