Earthquake jail-break inmate hands himself in

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Indonesia earthquake: Prison-break inmate hands himself in
A prisoner who escaped from a jail destroyed in the earthquake that hit Palu, Indonesia, has returned to finish his sentence.
The prison's chief told the BBC's Simon Atkinson that he tried to stop other inmates as they ran away but was attacked.
-
05 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-45759986/indonesia-earthquake-prison-break-inmate-hands-himself-inRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window