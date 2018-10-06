'We thought the tsunami may have killed her'
Video

Couple reunited after Indonesia earthquake

After an earthquake struck Palu in Indonesia, Azwan searched through body bags as he feared his wife may have died.

Dewi and Azwan were reunited two days later. They talk about their ordeal to AFP.

  • 06 Oct 2018
