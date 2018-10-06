Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Couple reunited after Indonesia earthquake
After an earthquake struck Palu in Indonesia, Azwan searched through body bags as he feared his wife may have died.
Dewi and Azwan were reunited two days later. They talk about their ordeal to AFP.
-
06 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window