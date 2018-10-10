Haircuts and hope after the tsunami

Media player
Indonesia tsunami: Haircuts and hope as Palu begins to rebuild
From barbers and food hawkers to motorcycle mechanics, residents of Palu in Indonesia are reopening their businesses as the tsunami-hit city begins to rebuild.
Video by Simon Atkinson.
10 Oct 2018
