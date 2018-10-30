Media player
Exploring Kazakhstan's 5,000 petroglyphs
Tamgaly, in Kazakhstan has a collection of about 5,000 petroglyphs (rock carvings), as well as settlements and burial grounds.
It joined Unesco’s World Heritage list in 2004.
The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey finds out more.
30 Oct 2018
